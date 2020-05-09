Actor Kunal Kemmu says he has learnt that when you don’t want to impress and when no one is watching, dancing is not just therapeutic but also looks pretty cool.

Kunal Kemmu proved it with his impromptu dance video that he posted on social media.

“Somewhere between painting singing dancing and doing online classes with the toddler I learnt that dancing when you don’t want to impress and when no one is watching is not just therapeutic but also looks pretty cool. no look no choreography no plan. Just let the music guide your body and mind #barefoot #impromptudance,” Kunal Kemmu captioned it.

Kunal Keemu and his wife Soha Ali Khan have been using social media to give glimpses of their personal lives during the quarantine phase. And that involves their daughter quite often.

A few weeks ago, Kunal and his daughter Inaaya were seen peeling peas in an image.

“It’s just a ‘matar’ of time…#lockdown…#stayhome..#twopeasinapod,” Soha had captioned the picture.

Kunal Kemmu has also stayed connected with his colleagues virtually. On Wednesday, he was part of a virtual reunion with his “Malang” costars Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

