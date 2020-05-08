Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Everyone A Happy Birthday & We’re As Confused As You’re

Amitabh Bachchan sure knows how to beat the lockdown blues! He’s logically established why today is everyone’s birthday.

Sporting a hoodie and a bandana, Amitabh gives a wide smile into the camera in his new video. He captioned it: “T 3525 – Happy B’day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There’s only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020 Even experts can’t explain it! You figure it out & see if it’s 2020. It’s 1000-year wait!”

T 3525 – Happy B'day to all.

Today the whole world is the same Age!

Today is a Special day. There's only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020 Even experts can't explain it! You figure it out & see if it's 2020

It's 1000-year wait! pic.twitter.com/XqpJH2kJ3P — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2020

While most found it funny, many thought Amitabh needed a break from WhatsApp.

In addition to spreading joy on social media, he also uses it to reach out to his dear ones.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York, and he took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.

He shared how they celebrated Navya’s big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Amitabh is set to return as host of the popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

