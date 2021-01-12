Actor Kunal Kemmu seems to be making most of his time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu lately. In an adorable Instagram video his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, posted on Monday, Kunal is busy braiding a toy pony’s hair.

Supervising Kunal’s work is his three-year-old daughter Inaaya, who also complains of getting tired of holding the legs of the pony while Kunal diligently gets on with his hairstyling job.

Soha Ali Khan uploaded the video on her Instagram page and captioned it saying: “Daddy duties seem to be going well today! #yousaiduna.”

Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in their lives on September 27, 2017. The two often share pictures of Inaaya on their social media pages.

Kunal Kemmu went for a bike ride with his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya, and shared an image of the experience for fans on social media.

In the image, Kunal and Soha are seen in biking gear while Inaaya wears a pink helmet. The picture captures the three sitting on a bike.

“Make room it’s time to Vroom,” Kunal Kemmu captioned the image, which currently has 114K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the second season of “Abhay”. Prior to it, he wowed audiences with his acting in “Lootcase” and “Malang”.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan is getting back to routine after all the festivities, which includes her regular fitness regime.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a boomerang of herself getting ready for a workout session. “Post-Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics,” she wrote with the video.

Soha Ali Khan had shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season a while back because she feels it is easy to get carried away during festivals.

Did y’all like Kunal’s picture with Soha Ali Khan and little Inaaya wearing that cute little pink helmet? Tell us in the comments below.

