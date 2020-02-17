Krushna Abhishek Apologizes To John Abraham On National Television, Asks For Forgiveness

Bollywood is known for its films and also the fights between the celebs it witnesses every year. One such tug has to be between Krushna Abhishek and John Abraham who are not on good terms since the actor was offended with Krushna’s jibe on his career and choices. It is now Krushna has finally apologized on screen and below are all the details.

Krushna was a guest at the show Pro-music Countdown where he spoke his heart out when asked about his rift with John. He said, “I did a film with John called ‘Hook and Crook’ which never made it to the big screen but brought us very close as friends. I still remember how that incident petrified me. After I learned the impact of my words on John, I tried my best to make up with him by apologising to him time and again, by sending flowers and text messages, but he did not respond to any of my gestures.”

Taking the stage as an opportunity, Krushna said, “I want to apologise humbly to him on national television and ask for his forgiveness.”

For the unversed, it was 2016 when John appeared on Krushna’s comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao. While the comedian thought John is a friend and made some mean remarks, the actor took offence and walked out from the show midway. Let’s see what John has to say about the same.

