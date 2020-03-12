Kriti Sanon On Doing Mimi: "We Haven't Explored The Topic Of Surrogacy In Our Films..."

Actress Kriti Sanon says playing a surrogate mother in the upcoming film “Mimi” was a journey of self-discovery for her as an actor.

“I had a really nice experience shooting for the film. In fact, I feel this is one of the most beautiful scripts I have read. Sometimes, it happens that certain scenes of a film look really good on paper but you are not able to execute them when you are shooting, and vice versa. But in this film that wasn’t the case,” said Kriti, at a promotional event on Wednesday in Mumbai

The actress, who recently wrapped up shooting for the film, added: “If we shot this film as effectively as it looked on paper, credit goes to the whole team and especially (director) Laxman Utekar. This is my second film with him (after ‘Lukka Chuppi’). We haven’t explored the topic of surrogacy in our films. I like the fact that he (Utekar) has the ability to make an entertaining and humorous film out of a serious topic. I feel it is really important to do that because you are not making a documentary.”

The film made Kriti realise how she can function as an actor. “Last (shooting) schedule was satisfying for me as an actor almost like a self-discovery. It made me realise how I can function as an actor. There were a lot of emotional scenes that are almost an experience when you are doing them. So, I can’t wait for the audience to actually see this film because it is very close to my heart, no matter what the result is,” she said.

“Mimi” is directed by Laxman Utekar and is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychay!”. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!