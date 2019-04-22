Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown March 2019 RESULTS: Apna Time Aayega From Gully Boy FINALLY Gets A Competition!

Continuing the streak since the beginning of 2019, we conducted a music countdown poll asking you for the Favourite Song of April. Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega Gully Boy has been a consistent champion and we asked you whether, from Kalank’s First Class to Kesari’s Teri Mitti, will these new entrants be able to dethrone it? Let’s see the results.

Finally, there has been some tough competition to Apna Time Aayega and we have a new winner. Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti from Kesari has won the poll with 395 votes (33.7 %). B Praak’s soul-crushing voice gives a magical touch to this patriotic song talking about one’s love for the motherland. Arijit Singh’s title track of Kalank holds the second position with 225 votes (19.2 %).

Other numbers in the list like Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy), First Class (Kalank), Aankh Maarey (Simmba), Coca Cola (Luka Chhupi), Paisa (Total Dhamaal), Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Nai Lagda (Notebook) and Bharat (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi) have captured 3rd to 10th position respectively.

That’s about the verdict that you guys came up with! Stay tuned for another music countdown poll coming next month.

