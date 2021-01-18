Mahaveer Shringi believes this is a Hollywood conspiracy of completely wiping off Bollywood from India.

In the past couple of years, we have seen a lot of change in the process of filmmaking in Bollywood. The focus has been shifted to creating brilliant content rather than just having A-listers amidst panoramic locations. We still need to go a long way, but this shift has encouraged a lot of budding filmmakers like Mahaveer Shringi to show their talent to the world.

Mahaveer has always been fascinated with the world of cinema since the age of 16. The multi-talented filmmaker is gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films, Koi Saath Hai (21st January on MX Player) and Queen Of Sajjangarh (14th February). In a world where most of the audience is attracted towards star-driven films, the director-producer wants to break records with his content-driven films.

Mahaveer Shringi feels that it is the content that has the power to drive the film ahead and not the star. While talking about the festive releases, the filmmaker said, “There are 8 – 9 A-listers who have their great hold on the Industry. Be it Eid, Diwali, Christmas or any big national holidays, these stars book those big dates even before the shoot of their film begins. There are hardly 8-10 big festivals in India and those are already always booked. The other remaining dates are booked by other actors who belong to the same level, then what is left for us?” questions Shringi.

The Koi Saath Hai director asks the several other filmmakers that by having big stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan they might make big money but what about winning hearts of the audiences who are unhappy with their poor content?

Well, Mahaveer Shringi is also afraid that one day Hollywood Industry will completely takeover Bollywood Industry. He said, “Out of the 52 weeks that we have, 20-25 weeks are captured by Hollywood films.”

He has called all this a long-term plan of the Hollywood industry to completely swallow the Bollywood Industry from India. He knows that Bollywood is on its way to become bigger than Hollywood and only because of this insecurity they have churned out this master-plan. He went back in time and could relate this situation to the period when the East India Company made Indians their slaves.

Lastly, Mahaveer Shringi has asked his audience to focus on story power and not star power. He is sure that you all will have a good time watching both his films

