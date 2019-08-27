Team India is playing test matches against West Indies in Antigua and have been playing so amazingly well that their fans couldn’t stop praising them from all over the world. From Jaspit Bumrah’s bowling to Rohit Sharma’s batting, all players are in their top notch form. Meanwhile, KL Rahul shared a boomerang on Instagram featuring Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal enjoying on a cruise in a high sea around the carribean islands.

They went after India won the first test match against West Indies and KL Rahul shared a boomerang saying, “Endless blues 🌊💙”

R Ashwin took to his Instagram to share a picture with Virat, Anushka, KL Rahul, Mayank and wrote, “Seaside + sunset + good company⭐️☺️”.

Mayank shared the same boomerang as KL Rahul. Virat also posted a picture after winning the match and wrote, “Clinical Victory and outstanding bowling effort! 🙌🏻”

Jasprit performed incredibly amazing in the match yesterday by fourth 5-wicket haul whereas Ishant Sharma bagged 3 wickets and Mohammed Shami accounted for two wickets.

Well, we hope team India to come home with one more trophy in their kitty!

