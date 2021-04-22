Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday shared a photograph that captures her in the midst of solitude in the mountains. She shared she went on an 80-kilometre trek on her own.

In the photo, Kirti can be seen posing against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, looking at the sky. She did not disclose the location.

“Been away… been with Me… been high up in the mountains… 80 kms trek.. 12000 ft high… 6 days… and am back .. hey peoples … #staysafe. Much more coming your way… loads of love …” Kirti Kulhari wrote on Instagram.

Kirti Kulhari has been away from social media for a while, ever since she announced separation from Saahil Sehgal.

On the work front, Kirti will next be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.

In a note she put out, Kirti wrote that they were parting ways “not on paper, but in life”.

“A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,” she wrote.

