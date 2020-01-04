Kiran Bedi Gets Trolled For Posting Fake Video Of NASA Recorded ‘Sun Chanting Om’; Netizens Remind Her Of Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya

Trolls have become a lifestyle and renowned celebrities have always been an easy target for trollers. From Alia Bhatt to Sachin Tendulkar, every famous celebrity has been trolled on one or the other occasions. The latest target of these trolls is former IPS officer Kiran Bedi. She is being trolled for posting a video of the sun chanting ‘Om’ which reminds the Netizens of Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya.

Kiran fell prey to fake news and she is not the first one to be the victim of this. Many times, we have seen people assume such forwarded content as the ultimate truth. They then tend to share it on other social media sites, without verifying them and get troll for no reason. Amitabh Bachchan has been a victim of this game a lot many times and now Kiran Bedi’s name is also added to this list.

Kiran Bedi Trolled For Posting Fake 'NASA Video' of Sun Chanting 'Om', Netizens Say It Is The Hangover of Watching Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya In 2020
The video shows a picture of the galaxy and one can hear the ‘Om’ sound in it. Kiran shared this doctored video on Twitter with a caption that read ‘NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om’. Well, it was obviously a fake video as NASA’s actual videos of what the Sun sounds like are available for you to check on Youtube.

While the former IPS officer might have found this piece of information fascination, Netizens did not miss out on the chance of trolling her. They had a field trip as they corrected her on what the sun actually sounds like – and brought in the reference of Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya to troll her.

One of the users said, “When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya”

Check out other tweets as well:

For the unversed, in Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik had a scientific computer that belonged to his dad. The computer could invite aliens on earth. Hrithik showed this device to his crush Preity Zinta in the film and whenever they pressed the buttons, the sound of ‘Om’ resonated. Hrithik managed to call aliens on earth by pressing random buttons.

Well, this kickstarts our weekend on a hilarious note for sure!

