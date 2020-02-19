Twitteratis Get Creative With Kiara Advani's Topless Picture For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 & The Results Are Damn Hilarious

Dabboo Ratnani’s yearly calendar is one of the most awaited things on everybody’s list. This time B-Towners like Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan featured on the calendar and left everybody amazed with their pictures.

Dabboo’s calendar was dominated with many pictures where actresses went topless for their photo and this list included Kiara Advani as well. Her picture featured her in a topless, soaking avatar where she is hiding her body behind a big leaf. While many applauded her photo from the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020, trolls had a field day making fun of it.

Only after a few hours of the unveiling of the calendar, Twitter was flooded with memes that used Kiara’s photo in the most creative manner. From the iconic Kabir Singh scene where an angry Shahid Kapoor rides his bike to dressing Kiara up in different clothes, these users did it all.

Check out the memes here:



After seeing this pic I decided to be a photographer. #KiaraAdvani @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/FDqXKa3V4K — IRON HEART (@sujay_since2k) February 18, 2020

While the memes are hilarious, Kiara indeed looked gorgeous in this photoshoot. She pulled off the bold look like a boss and with utmost grace. Last year as well, she pulled off a topless photoshoot where she just wore an embellished jacket.

On the work front, she will be a part of Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershah. She has Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and is also a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is also said to be a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.

