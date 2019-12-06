Kiara Advani To Romance Vijay Deverakonda For A South Film?

Audience down South was super excited when the news of heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda teaming up with Puri Jagannadh for a film began doing rounds. Meanwhile, the makers of the film are looking for roping in a Bollywood beauty to bring in the pan India audience and if speculations are to be believed, the ball may fall in Kiara Advani’s court.

Yes, you read it right, Kiara might be cast as the lead opposite Vijay in the yet untitled film and fans are already excited. According to reports in Telugu 360, it was a recent commercial in which Kiara and Vijay came together impressed the director and it persuaded him to approach Kiara.

The film is set for a Summer 2020 release and will feature Vijay as a boxer and will have him flaunt his chiseled figure in his boxer avatar.

As for Kaira, the actress who has been working for a good number of years made the cut recently when she starred in Karan Johar’s short film from the anthology Lust Stories. The actress was last seen in Kabir Singh and now has Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in her Kitty.

Talking about taking it so long to make a mark in an interview with Asian Age said, “I faced rejections even after getting my first film, nevertheless, the support from the family kept me going; their support never made me feel as if I am alone. There was and is a drive, always. This year, I took my mom and papa for a holiday, I could buy my parents’ tickets and bear their expenses as well. When you grow up, your parents become like your children. We have to look after them as they are elders.”

