Kiara Advani Gets A Warm Welcome By Her Fans In Nashik!

The beautiful and talented actress Kiara Advani is in the throes of success and making heads turn wherever she goes. The pretty belle has made a mark for herself not just in Bollywood but also down south. So, understandably, with such sky-rocketing popularity her fan base is bound grow by leaps and bounds.

Recently, one witnessed the crazy craze for Kiara, whose appearance in the ‘First Class‘ song from Kalank got her praises galore, in the city of Nashik.

Looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a summery yellow-hued M&S layered-lace off shoulder dress, Kiara was in Nashik for the opening of Marks & Spencer’s first store there.

All her fans from Nashik, upon hearing that their favorite star was coming to their city, reached the mall where Kiara was supposed to do the store launch. The Lust Stories actress had no clue that she had such a huge fan base in Nashik and was pleasantly surprised by the crowd that came to greet her. Her fans not only gave her a warm welcome but also showered her with so much love that Kiara was simply overwhelmed by their affection.

Kiara, who will next be seen in Kabir Singh, interacted and clicked selfies with a few of her fans and took a cute groupie with everyone else as it was almost impossible to click individual selfies with each one of them.

Looking at the crowd that had gathered at the mall, one can safely say that Kiara Advani is definitely the next big thing in B-Town.

