Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ will hit the big screen on July 8.

Advertisement

The action drama outlines the story of Sameer and Nargis essayed by Vidyut and Shivaleeka, who are tasked with facing challenges posed by circumstances and society.

Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal says, “I’m very grateful for viewers and fans who have loved me in every character I’ve essayed. I can’t thank them enough for loving Sameer like someone they know. On July 8, I’ll see you in cinemas as Sameer, a reel embodiment of what love stands for. Nothing beats the joy of entertaining the audience in theatres for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Shivaleeka Oberoi adds, “With Khuda Haafiz, audience witnessed a happy ending to Sameer and Nargis’s story digitally. On 8th of July, we take our audience on a journey beyond the ‘happily ever after’.

“‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ is a beautiful amalgamation of emotions and entertainment, the beauty of which will unfold in all its glory on the big screen.”

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir says, “‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ showcases the beauty of the husband-wife relationship and the resilience of a deep love. Even if one has not seen Khuda Haafiz, they will still enjoy this story and the theatrical spectacle it offers. For the audience and fans of Khuda Haafiz and Vidyut Jammwal, we all are glad that the film is releasing in the theatres on 8th July.”

Founder and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak says, “After the immense love received by Khuda Haafiz and encouraged by its success, Panorama Studios announced the second instalment within a year.”

Abhishek Pathak, Producer, Panorama Studios, “Releasing Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha in cinemas on July 8 is truly exciting. We believe fans and audiences are curious to know what AgniPariksha awaits for Sameer and Nargis in this part.”

Must Read: Brahmastra To Definitely Beat RRR’s Box Office Numbers Overseas Feels Director Ayan Mukerji, Says “Our Ambition Is Larger Than That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram