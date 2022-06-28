‘Khuda Haafiz’ actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is also a Kalaripayattu specialist, stuntman and action choreographer, has shared a video of him in the Himalayas. The video showcases him performing a series of kriyas to control breathing.

The actor was seen coming out of the snow with bruises on his shoulders from the piercing cold. When asked why he did it, he shared: “Every martial artist has to hit different levels of physical abilities and this kind of meditation is his way unlocking a whole new zone.”

He will soon be releasing a three hour detailed video of how to control the breathing through the mind and the mind through the breathing. It will be coming on his YouTube channel.

Vidyut Jamwal, was previously in the news when he offered a ride on his Aston Martin DB9 to one of his diehard fans.

During the promotions of the film, as the actor arrived in his Rs 1.9-crore car and was posing for the paps, a fan rushed towards him and expressed her feelings for him. Jamwal greeted her nicely, acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop on to his car for a ride.

The video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, shows a long-haired Vidyut wearing loose pants, green T-shirt and sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras as he escorted the young woman to the car and zoomed past the paps. Netizens praised the actor;s gesture and collectively said that he has a heart of gold.

On the work front, his upcoming film ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II � Agni Pariksha’ will hit the theatres on July 8. His other projects also includes ‘IB 71’ and ‘Sher Singh Raana‘.

