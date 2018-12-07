Kedarnath Box Office: After a hiatus of more than a year, Sushant Singh Rajput is set for a return on the big screen with upcoming alongside Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Although the buzz has been immense (one distinctive reason being Sara’s debut), will the movie manage to rake in amounts that will cross Sushant’s Top 5 opening grossers?

Sushant Singh Rajput scored his last success with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which collected a mammoth total 133.04 crores in its lifetime run. Talking about the opening day, the biographical drama raked a massive figure of 21.30 crores.

Meanwhile, his other four highest opening grossers include some decent while other not-so-impressive numbers – Shuddh Desi Romance (6.45 crores), Raabta (5.61 crores), Kai Po Che (4.5 crores) & Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (4.2 crores).

Now, as per our box office early predictions, the 1st-day numbers of Kedarnath are expected to be between 4-5 crores, which means it can garner a place in-between Raabta and Kai Po Che. If the night shows witness a jump then it will be a different story altogether.

On the other hand, director Abhishek Kapoor has credible successes like Rock On!! and Kai Po Che, under his name. Kedarnath’s trailer raked in about 20 million views on YouTube till now, and most of the viewers loved the chemistry between the leading pair and showering praises over the unusual concept. Also, the music, especially the song Sweetheart, has created enough buzz for the movie. As far as opening day collections are concerned, the buzz is nowhere when compared with Sushant’s last hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Kedarnath movie depicts the story of 2013 Uttarakhand floods, which also included the pilgrimage place, Kedarnath. It released today and opened to a very lukewarm response at the box office.