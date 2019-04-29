Katrina Kaif Says Zero Was Different When It Was Discussed With Her; Later Space & Genre Changed

Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming big Eid release Bharat, talked about her last film Zero recently.

During her recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Katrina said that Zero was a different movie when the first draft was narrated to her.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Katrina said that the film had Shah Rukh Khan in the double role and even she had a double role. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan before and she had the lead role in it. The things changed later as the script developed. Katrina said, “The original draft, which was discussed two-and-a-half years before the film started, had a version titled Katrina Meri Jaan. At that time both the boy and the girl had double roles. There were two dwarves. But that script changed and evolved, as it happens sometimes, and what came about was a film in a different space and genre.”

“Aanand sir (L Rai, director) who is a phenomenal director, was clear that my character was a struggling actress battling insecurity and heartbreak who used alcohol as a crutch to cloak her feelings and numb her pain. Despite the film not working at the box-office, I had the time of my life playing Babita. She was so cliched, so filmi! Who walks around in boxer shorts with a bottle of vodka in a hand? But as Aanand sir would point out, the challenge was to feel for this outlandish character and make her real,” she further added.

Aanand L Rai’s Zero was expected to bring Shah Rukh Khan back in the Box Office game as it released back in Dec 2018. The film was set on a huge scale and unfortunately, it proved to be huge Flop as well. The film was also a second big disappointment for Katrina after Thugs Of Hindostan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!