Katrina Kaif On Her 15 Years In Bollywood: Feel Fortunate For Everything I’ve Gone Through

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who has bowled us with her kickass item songs and movies, has completed 15 years in Bollywood. From Sheila Ki Jawaani to now Husn Parcham; Katrina Kaif has redefined the meaning of hotness time and again!

Today, the actress was present at the song launch event of Husn Parcham from Zero where she spoke about her 15 years in Bollywood. She said, “I feel very fortunate that I’ve experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I’ve seen ups, downs, the worst times and the highest of times, I just feel fortunate for everything I’ve gone through.”

She further went on and spoke about how fortunate she feels to work with SRK, Aanand L Rai and Anushka in Zero. “I feel fortunate today to be able to be working on a film like this, to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have- Aanand sir, Shah Rukh, Anushka…”

“As long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people we have today in the industry, I am really grateful. As long as I learn everyday and improve on my craft, give my audience something new, I feel quite happy,” she said.

Her film Zero is slated to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.