Katrina Kaif Asks Salman Khan, “Shaadi Karni Hai Kya?” Watch Video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif is all busy with the promotion of their upcoming film Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In a recent post on social media, Ali Abbas Zafar has posted a video clip from the movie captioning it as “The Proposal” in which Katrina Kaif is seen proposing Bharat aka Salman Khan. How cute isn’t?

Salman’s cute expressions are to die for! Katrina’s bold character is exactly the kind of chemistry one needs on a dull day. While the movie is releasing on Eid, it’s expected to be a blockbuster and Salman and the team is leaving no stone unturned to it a mega movie of the year.

Superstar Salman Khan’s transformation to looking old in the forthcoming film “Bharat” took almost two-and-a-half hours. Talking about the “Dabangg” star’s transformation, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

While the film’s teaser showcased five different looks of Salman, his salt-and-pepper look was kept under wraps.

The poster also shows actor Jackie Shroff in the backdrop. He is playing Salman’s father in the film. “Bharat” is an official remake of a Korean film “An Ode To My Father“. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will release on the occasion of Eid.

