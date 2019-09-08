Veeru Krishnan, a renowned actor and dancer trainer passed away on Saturday, September 7. He took his last breathe in Mumbai. A lot of celebrities are heartbroken to hear the news of his deminse. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and others took to their social media pages to pay their respect to Veeru Krishnan.

Priyanka shared on Twitter, “You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. #panditveerukrishnan”.

Kathak Dancer Veeru Krishnan Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla & Other B-Town Celebs Pay Their Last Respect
Lara Dutta wrote, “This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan”.

Athiya Shetty tweeted, “omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak.”

Veeru Krishnan has been a part of several films like Raja Hindustani, Akele Him Akele Run and Ishq.

