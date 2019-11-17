Kashmera Shah Opens Up On Not Being Able To Find Work In Industry; Says People Think Family Is Her Priority

Every actor who ventures into the showbiz would want good work to come their way, and actress Kashmera Shah is no different. However, just like so many others, Kashmera too shares that there is no good work coming her way because many in the industry believe that career has taken a backseat as her family is her priority.

However, Kashmera says that though family is important for her, she does not want to sit at home idle and wants to be a part of good cinema. But the former Bigg Boss contestant is quick to add that she is not someone who would sulk over lack of opportunities. She instead would go ahead and create opportunities for herself.

Brooding over the issue, Kashmera has opened up to Hindustan Times saying, “Family is priority, yes, but I’m not planning to sit at home idle. Nothing substantial has been coming my way. I guess many are of the opinion that I’m busy with my family and don’t have time for anything else. That’s obviously not correct. But I’m not the one to sulk over the lack of opportunities. I’ve always believed when nothing comes your way, you have to make your own way. I know what I bring to the table… If I’m not getting work, then I’ll create my own work.”

Best known for her stint in the classic comedy Hera Pheri and Jungle, Kashmera Shah is a mother of two-year-old twins Rayaan and Krishaang, Kashmera, and is married to actor and stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek.

