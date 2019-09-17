Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan without a doubt is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The young actor who was last seen on the big screen early this year opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi had a huge surprise in store for his fans on Instagram.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor who is quite active on Social media sites never fails to share his whereabouts, his images from ad shoots, photo-shoots and from sets of his films with his fans and followers. The actor yesterday shared a glimpse of his YouTube channel on Instagram which he will be launching soon along with a caption which read :

“Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. 💥

So here’s welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter and happiness… 😁😍

Here’s a sneak peek of My Youtube channel- Kartik Aaryan ▶️💻 Launching Today 🎭🤟🏻”

One does get to see the actor having a ball of a time-sharing hearty laugh with crew members in a vanity van. His interaction with fans and behind the scenes of films & ad shoots too can’t be missed from the video which Kartik shared.

On the work front, Kartik has multiple projects in the pipeline from Mudassar Aziz’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar to Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan & Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

