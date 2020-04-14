Kartik Aaryan’s Fan Offers Him 1 Lakh For A Reply, Actor’s Reaction Will Leave You In Splits

Kartik Aaryan has got no chill even in the quarantine period. In a positive way, of course! Be it lockdown related monologue, memes or helping out people with donations, the young and popular actor has been constantly doing his bit in these trying times.

Lately, the actor has been doing a Koki Poochega series on YouTube in which he is talking to Coronavirus warriors whose stories work as inspiration for others. However, the actor recently faced a big problem rendering the video while sitting on the editor chair.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself struggling with the process of editing and captioned the post, “Work from home they said 😭 Episode 2 Still Rendering 👨🏻‍💻 🤦🏻‍♂️ 🐢……….Loading……..🐢 #KokiPoochega 🤫”

Now Kartik is a heartthrob and people really look forward to getting a reply from him for their comments. Thus a big fan of Kartik even offered him Rs 1 lakh in exchange for the reply. He commented, “I give you 1 lakh plss reply”

Kartik had a hilarious reply to the fan’s comment as he wrote, “I give you 2lakh plss help me render.”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Earlier Kartik posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd.

But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

“Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai,” he joked.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.”

And Kartik was too quick to respond back.

“You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai,” Kartik quipped.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and his next films are Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 & Dostana 2.

