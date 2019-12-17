Kartik Aaryan’s Dance Mashup Of Salman Khan’s Munna Badnam Hua & Dheeme Dheeme Is A MUST WATCH!

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine after his film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in prominent roles did great business at the box office. He started the year with a bumper success of Luka Chuppi and ending it on a great note with Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik shared a video on Twitter dancing on Salman Khan’s Munna Badnam Hua from Dabangg 3 in Dheeme Dheeme style. He started by dancing on the hook step from Dheeme Dheeme and went onto the hook step of Oh Oh Jane Jaana from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Take a look at the video here:

Salman Khan is coming up Dabangg 3 this Friday on December 20, 2019. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as a villain in the film. Saiee Manjrekar will be seen playing Salman’s love interest in the film. Dabangg 3 is her debut film and she’s really excited about it.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead in the film. The film will be released next year in July 2020. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.

