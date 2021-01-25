Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday shared what he feels is the definition of real happiness.

Kartik took to Instagram to share his Sunday mood. The actor wrote in Hindi that “asli Sukh” or actual happiness lies in eating alu parantha with green chutney and enjoying the sun like a crocodile in winter!

The actor also shared a picture of himself where he can be seen enjoying the winter sun while smiling at the camera.

Fans showered Kartik with all their love praising him for his looks and cute smile in the comments section below his post.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in an intense avatar in the upcoming film Dhamaka. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.

