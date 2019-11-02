Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Competing With Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others

Kartik Aaryan started with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and today, he is one of the most bankable actors. The way he’s signing big film back-to-back is the proof of his success and filmmakers’ trust on him.

The journey of coming in the top lot of actors wasn’t a cakewalk for the actor. However, with his performances and determination, he is being considered in the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star was asked about the competition with his contemporaries. Kartik Aaryan said, “We’re all working in our own space and doing our kind of films. We all believe in hard work. That’s the common point, which connects all of us. There’s a huge difference in our journeys. We inspire each other to do better work. Ranbir Kapoor’s one actor, whose body of work is amazing. I envy his choice of films.”

When asked in an industry full of star kids, what kept him going on, the Luka Chuppi actor said, “My X-factor is my relatability be it in films or in real life. Main audience ka banda hoon. That’s one reason they love me. Their unconditional love is unreal. They feel happy for me. They relate to my journey.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaj Kal, and Dostana 2. There are also reports of Luka Chuppi’s sequel starring Kriti Sanon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!