Sobhita Dhulipala: “People Didn’t Have Any Expectation From Me Which Is Why I Could Do Whatever I Wanted To Do”

Sobhita Dhulipala became an overnight sensation with humongous success of her web series Made In Heaven. Sobhita then went on to experiment with her role in Netflix’s Bard Of Blood also featuring Emraan Hashmi. While the actress has tasted success with all her ventures, she says that the difference in people’s approach towards her after success does not matter to her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Sobhita said, “I want to look at it in a positive way and not sulk while thinking that they didn’t care about me before and now there’s such a switch. Maybe it’s a very natural thing. People didn’t have any expectation from me which is why I could do whatever I wanted to. I could put all my energy and passion into my work without thinking about anything which is fun and thrilling.”

She added, “I don’t want to work thinking that a certain filmmaker may consider me to be a prospect for their next film. I’m genuinely not interested in being liked or not liked and I don’t mean it in a rebellious way at all.”

Speaking about her professional journey meanwhile, the actress said, “I’ve always wanted to do projects that mean something to me irrespective of whether my parts are small or big. I wanted to make choices that I could be proud of and learn from. That obviously comes with its own share of risks because they might not take off or garner as much public reception. But it’s very motivating when you stick to your gut and do something. I’m ready to do anything but it has to be on my own terms.”

