Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh is nearing its release and the makers are making sure that they keep the fans excited for the film. While the trailer and songs are getting a great response, Kartik Aaryan’s monologue endorsing marital rape is still a hot topic of discussion.

In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan can be seen whining and complaining about the sex in his married life. Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” which translates into “If we ask the wife for sex, we are beggars.If we say no to the wife for sex we are tormentors and if somehow we manage to get sex from her we are rapists.” This was not taken well by the netizens and led to the makers eventually removing this bit from the film.

When Kartik was asked about his monologue recently, the actor said that the team did not intend to hurt anyone’s feeling and it never crossed their mind that the dialogue will trigger hate. He said, “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually, this doesn’t happen in films.”

“We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments,” added the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor.

He concluded by saying, “We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had shown it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention.”

Coming back to the film, it is an official remake of the 1978 film with the same name. The remake is directed by Muddasar Aziz and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. The film hit the theatres on December 6.

