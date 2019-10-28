Kartik Aaryan Is The New SRK In Town; Recreates This Iconic Scene From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham With Karan Johar, WATCH

Karan Johar held a Diwali puja yesterday at Dharma office and Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia and director Shashank Khaitan attended it. Amid the celebrations, Kartik shared a funny video from the puja giving us major K3G missing vibes.

He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#KabhiKaranKabhiJohar 😎 Its all about Loving your Producer👨‍👦💰@karanjohar”. Karan is holding a puja thali in his hand and in the background, it’s the same music from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Jaya Bachchan holding a puja thali for Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the video here:

From the same auspicious occasion, Karan shared group pictures with the stars on Instagram and wrote, “The @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed ….❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Karan also shared pictures with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ the family in @manishmalhotra05 today for our @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja”.

We are loving all this Diwali fun and can’t wait to see more inside videos from the celebrations!

