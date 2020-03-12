Kartik Aaryan Fan Comments “Reply Kardo, 1 Lakh Dungi”; Actor Has A HILARIOUS Response

Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan, is busy with his choc-o-bloc schedule filled with multiple projects. The actor has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 confirmed along with several other projects in speculations and grabs headline regarding the same every now and then. However, it is a recent comment on his photo that’s grabbing all the eyeballs.

By now, Kartik Aaryan’s massive fan base is known to one and all. The actor has created a massive star pull for himself, specially after the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Recently, the actor posted a picture where he could be seen donning a casual look as he wears denim jacket over a grey pullover. He captioned the picture as, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.”

A die-hard fan took to the comment section and wrote, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko.” To this, the actor replied, “ye lo reply, kahan hai (money bag)”

Kartik Aaryan’s comment is going viral all over the Internet with over 5,035 likes.

Check out the post as well the comment below:

Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of the original horror comedy that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, will also see Rajpal Yadav and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a 31st July, 2020 release.

Recently, pictures of Kiara and Kartik posing for some romantic sequences were breaking the internet. The actor could be seen holding his reel lovelady in his arms.

