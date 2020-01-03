Kartik Aaryan & Deepika Padukone’s Fun Insta Banter Is A ‘Call For Action’ To Filmmakers & It’s Getting Us Excited!

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak with all her heart. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

The film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika has impressed everyone with the trailer of the film already. The trailer got an amazing response and have created the right kind off buzz around the corner.

Kartik Aaryan on the other hand, have just had a successful release Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite to Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Recently, Deepika had asked Kartik to teach her the hook up step of Dheeme Dheeme from his film, Pati Patni Aur Woh at the airport. The two performed the dance there and their videos went viral on the internet in no time. Now, Kartik has shared a collage featuring Deepika’s still from her debut film, Om Shanti Om along with a monochrome picture from his younger days on Instagram and wrote, “Hai kisi director mein dum?” Deepika immediately shared the same on her Instagram story and wrote, “Why these pictures though?” to which Kartik replied in his next Instagram story and wrote, “kyuki tabse qainaat iss koshish mein lagi hai”… Well, do we see a movie announcement coming together?

Both Deepika and Kartik has got a massive fan following on social media and we would love to see them doing a movie together. We hope that a director soon pairs this duo together and fulfill our wishes!

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and has an upcoming release Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.

