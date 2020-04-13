Kartik Aaryan Chats With First COVID-19 Survivor Sumiti Singh On His Series ‘Koki Poochega’ To Spread Awareness About The Pandemic

Kartik Aaryan first penned a monologue #CoronaStopKaroNa and broke the internet. Yesterday he launched his new series Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel and had a fun and insightful chat with Sumiti Singh, the first covid 19 survivor in India.

The actor’s new series has been appalled by all, and he has taken the Internet by storm all over again. Aaryan has done an amazing job to make sure to spread the right information through Sumiti and made the netizens aware how not to panic and take the right measures to beat the pandemic.

Today he yet again works on his cause through his post on social media. The actor reposted Sumiti’s post on his feed to make his million of followers aware that self medication is not something a common man should follow to cure the pandemic by himself.

Sumiti has posted this strong message that everyone whether covid negative or positive should take the doctor’s advice and visit an authorised hospital if one notices any symptoms. The actor has reposted it and captioned it saying, “Very Important Msg!! Self medication especially HydroxyChloroquine can be very very Risky !! People have lost their lives due to self medication.”

Now that’s one information everyone should know about it, especially when masses receive several fake news and advices through various apps. Even our PM Narendra Modi has backed Kartik Aaryan’s efforts on social media and his heroic act in such critical times. This actor is one heartthrob of our nation, who’s proving to be our pride.

