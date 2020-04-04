Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday posted a hilarious picture that shows him in his old version. However, while he wishes to be a part of a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have their own twist to it!

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently posted an image was created with FaceApp, which enables users to edit their own or someone else’s face to make it appear older or younger.

And it seems the coronavirus lockdown has made Kartik feel like he is growing old, going by his caption. “Ageing gracefully in lockdown,” he wrote.

He also joked, saying that it’s time to remake “Baghban”.

“Let’s remake ‘Baghban‘ now. Casting for heroines role… please send in your entries,” Kartik quipped.

To this, Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. 👶 Can do kathak and have a valid passport.”

Furthermore, Bhumi Pednekar too shared a picture of her character from Saand Ki Aankh and captioned it, “@kartikaaryan sir sending my enquiry for your films casting.

Full show reel also available sir , film called Saand Ki Aankh. Please Cast me in your film sir”

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“.

