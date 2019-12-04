Kartik Aaryan Becomes The First Bollywood Actor To Have His Own Instagram Filter

Kartik Aaryan is the newfound man crush and the actor is just adding more charm to it with each passing day. The latest update about the star is that he has become the first Bollywood celebrity to have his own Instagram filter and below re all the details.

Yes, you heard it right, you can now login to your respective Instagram accounts and find Kartik’s filter on it. The filter is a part of the promotions for Kartik’s next release Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar alongside him.

In the filter, one can find Kartik’s signature Chintu Tyagi moustache, tinted glasses and some graphics. Talking about the same Kartik in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, “I’m addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It feels really special to have my own filter on Instagram plus be the first one to do it here as well.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake yesteryear Bollywood classic by the same name. The film which is directed by Mudassar Aziz is set to hit the screens on December 6, this Friday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!