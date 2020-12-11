Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be the only female actor who has struck a chord across all generations with her film choices and memorable performances. Even after two decades of her professional journey, it seems like there is no stopping the superstar! The actor, who is currently in her final trimester, is looking forward to her second baby. But Kareena is not the one to succumb to the pressures and the stereotypes that come with motherhood.

She is all set to bounce back and hit the ground running weeks after delivering her second child. And from what we have heard, the diva will be announcing three big-ticket projects next year. While details about these projects are kept under wraps, we have learnt that the actor will be seen essaying some interesting characters.

Kareena, who got back to work months after delivering Taimur Ali Khan, her first born, became a source of inspiration to many young and to-be mothers. She has successfully struck the right balance between her personal and professional life. Much like during her first pregnancy, she continues to have a choc-o-bloc schedule this time as well. She continues to keep herself busy by reading scripts, doing photo shoots and endorsing brands.

A source close to the superstar says, “Kareena is a thorough professional. Even now, she is busy reading film scripts. Few of them have caught her attention and she is keen to give a positive nod to them. 2021 is going to be a very busy year for Kareena both on the professional and the personal front. Her fans are in for treat as they will get to see her in some great projects. Kareena is not the one to take advice from people on life post pregnancy. She has always believed in finding a healthy balance between work and family. She is looking forward to getting back to a film set soon.”

Kareena also has Laal Singh Chaddha slated for a release. The actor took to Instagram a couple of months ago to share the news of her wrapping the final schedule of the film. With a packed slate, it seems like 2021 is going to be a treat for all Kareena fans!

