Torbaaz Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Kuwaarjeet Chopra, Rahul Mittra, Aishan Jawaid Malik, Hamid Shafi, Mohammed Khairkhah, Rudra Soni, Rehan Shaikh, Kanha, Gavie Chahal, Raaj Singh Arora

Director: Girish Malik

What’s Good: Breathtaking cinematography and the child actors.

What’s Bad: It never manages to grip you

Loo Break: You can have as many as you want.

Watch or Not?: There have been better films made in this genre, so NO!

Nasser Khan (Sanjay Dutt) is a military doctor who is going through a personal trauma after losing his wife and child during a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Years after the incident he goes back to Afghanistan where he tries to make a difference in the political situation of the country by encouraging refugee kids to play cricket.

But will he be able to give ball and bat in the hands of kids instead of bombs? Watch the film to know.

Torbaaz Movie Review: Script Analysis

Girish Malik’s story is heartfelt and sends an excellent message about world peace. However, a good story is nothing if it doesn’t engage the audience. The screenplay of the story hardly grips you because even the most emotional scenes fail to move you.

Sure, there are some moments which have an impact but not the kind that was desired. It’s an OTT release and the viewers always have an option to skip watching. As unfortunate as it sounds, the people won’t think twice before leaving the film midway because it starts boring you pretty soon. Even those who will continue watching to see what happens at the end will be disappointed. Because not just the ending is predictable, it’s also ordinary. The only scene which stands out is the one where Nasser goes to meet Qazar (Rahul Dev) and negotiates with him. It’s simply amazing and something which the viewers in India might not have seen ever before.

Torbaaz Movie Review: Star Performance

Sanjay Dutt has a charisma of his own and it carries the ability to hold you even in the dullest of moments. Nargis Fakhri has a pretty short role and hardly leaves an impact in it. But it is Rahul Dev who impresses you again in the role of Taliban chief. The talented actor has played a terrorist and negative role several times so it’s his comfort zone now. Hence it was no surprise to see him nailing the character so effortlessly.

Child actors Aishan Jawaid Malik, Hamid Shafi, Mohammed Khairkhah, Rudra Soni are fantastic and are the highlight of the film.

Torbaaz Movie Review: Direction, Music

Girish Malik gives a good direction but his screenplay holds back the film big time. The cinematography is one of the strongest factors of the film and if you watch the film do watch it on the biggest screen possible.

Bickram Ghosh & Vikram Montrose’s music is ordinary.

Torbaaz Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Torbaaz can be skipped because it doesn’t deliver the intense message with the intensity it deserved.

Two Stars

Torbaaz Trailer

Torbaaz releases on 11th December, 2020.

