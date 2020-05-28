Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Saif Ali Khan Rejected Talaash Because He Wanted To Do A More Commercial Film At That Time

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 20 successful years in the industry and this long time she has grown a lot as an actress. From Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon to Udta Punjab and even Golmaal 3, Kareena has tried to play every kind of character and with each film, she has grown more.

Recently in an interview, Kareena opened up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan and how he has changed for her good.

Talking to BBC Asian Network, Kareena said, “The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know — like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition.”

She also revealed that Saif was offered to play a lead role in her and Aamir Khan’s 2012 film Talaash. However, she was taken aback when he rejected it.

“I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie,” she said while adding that she only became attached to the project when Aamir Khan signed on to play the lead role.

Now that’s some revelation. Isn’t it?

Kareena also opened up why she didn’t work in any Hollywood film. She said that she didn’t pursue a career in Hollywood because she did not want to be away from her family. While saying that she would be really good in a Hollywood film, she added, “I can be good in a Hindi movie also.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani. The film was a huge hit and did a business of more than 200 crores at the Box Office. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

