Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor’s wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi, who is the brother of Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, died in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.

Kareena Kapoor even took to social media to bid adieu to her uncle, who’s fondly called Chintu. She posted a cute childhood picture of Rishi and her father Randhir Kapoor, and wrote: “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma too mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. She uploaded an old picture of herself as a child with her father and uncle Rishi Kapoor.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Always looking over family,” Karisma captioned the image in which Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing big pants and sunglasses.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!