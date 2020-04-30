Kumar Sanu On Being ‘Complete Entertainer’ Rishi Kapoor’s Voice For ‘Sochenge Tumhe Pyar’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left the nation in shock today after news of his untimely demise broke out. While family and fans have been pouring in condolences to the actor’s family, Kumar Sanu is one person who too has often been associated with the late actor for voicing his songs.

Opening up about voicing Rishi Kapoor for Sochenge Tumhe Pyar’ from the film ‘Deewana, Kumar Sanu says that he feels privileged to have sung for the legendary actor. reminiscing the days of the shoot and recordings, Sanu has been quoted saying, “There are so many fond memories attached to this song. I remember sitting with him and discussing the song. It was such an interactive discussion with him. He was always so inquisitive in every part of film making. Be it acting, direction, making of a song, he was a complete entertainer.”

Sanu, a veteran playback singer himself further lauded Rishi Kapoor by telling ETimes, “There was something so inspiring about him. Acting was life for him. He used to light up the camera with his talent and camera presence. For him work was worship. Though he is not with us today but he has left a glorious legacy of work, to inspire the coming generation of actors. There was and there can never be an actor like him.”

Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to Rishi Kapoor for several chartbusters like ‘Jab Se Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam’, ‘Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar’ and ‘Gawah Hai Chand Taare Gawah Hai’ among others.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to a long battle with leukemia today. The actor was in New York along with wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor for his treatment and had returned to India only a few months back.

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrity son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi today.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family. An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

