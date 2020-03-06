Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo made her Instagram debut, she has become the talk of the town. She posted a cat video yesterday and celebrities like Manish Malhotra and Sonam Kapoor followed her immediately which made her fans believe that it’s an official account.

Bebo has currently got 511K followers on Instagram and it’s just going up with every passing minute. Bebo yesterday posted a video in which there was a black cat passing by and was written loading on it; earlier today she shared her first picture wearing a black tracksuit by Puma and wrote, “The cat’s out of the bag.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. She will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan which releases this month on March 20, 2020.

She is also shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh which releases on Christmas this year.

