Kareena Kapoor Khan Donates Funds To UNICEF Instead Of PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES

Joining the list of celebrities donating funds amidst coronavirus scare is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and announced that they would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur,” wrote Kareena.

The Jab We Met actor had also supported the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Janta curfew’ along with husband Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. She posted a picture of the duo and captioned it, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part… #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the fact that they have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s PM-Cares Fund has not gone down well with a section of social media. Although many of her fans lauded her noble gesture, some others were critical of the decision.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!