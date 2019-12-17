Kareena Kapoor Khan Compares Akshay Kumar To Megastar Amitabh Bachchan! Here’s Why

Slated for an arrival one week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is creating the hype for all the right reasons. Right from its trailer, songs to stars’ media interactions, everything is just taking the buzz to the next level.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, we are all aware about how adorable their camaraderie is, both on-screen and off-screen as well. Both the stars share mutual respect of each other and always pour praises for each other’s work.

We just came across one such instance of their special friendship during one of the promotional interviews for Good Newwz. Talking about the bond they share, Kareena quoted, “I have known him since I was nine, it’s a 30-year relationship. He was the first one to find out I was in love with Saif and didn’t even tell his wife. When Twinkle found out, she called him and blasted him. He’s going through one of the best phases, professionally. I compare him to Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a bona fide superstar. Whatever he touches turns to gold,” reports Filmfare.

Now, that’s really a huge compliment for the super consistent superstar. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the team of Good Newwz is quirking up their promotional game, as recently Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh tried the labour pain test to understand what expecting mothers go through during child birth.

Akshay on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with Diljit trying the test. In the video, the two are seen on stretchers with wires attached to a machine and to their stomachs.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to release on 27th December 2019.

