Karan Johar To Collaborate With Sourav Ganguly For A Film On His Life, Hrithik Roshan Could Play The Lead?

Over the years, a biopic on the life Sourav Ganguly is due in Bollywood. Karan Johar, the master filmmaker, might be the one who could bring this wish to life. Since M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, we have an idea about how a well-made biopic on cricketer’s life could do wonders at the box office.

Sourav Ganguly has come across this question many-a-times in the past and he had suggested Hrithik Roshan’s name for the lead. Now, the news is that Dada is all to set to collaborate with Karan Johar for his biopic.

A report in Mirror also states that there have been a couple of meetings held between Sourav Ganguly and Karan Johar for the same. Rumours also have that Karan’s team is currently looking out for the lead actor.

Ekta Kapoor was early about to helm a biopic on Dada’s life. Sourav Ganguly, has said, “Is it, Ekta Kapoor? Then yes, she approached me and we talked about it once. Nothing went further than that. I have never thought of a biopic [on me] though there are a host of sports biopics being made. If there is time, then someone will make one on me. Hope people would be interested in seeing the film.”

Sourav Ganguly has previously said about the biopics in Bollywood, “I liked the MS Dhoni biopic, [M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story]. Tendulkar’s biopic [Sachin A Billion Dreams] was a little different. Now we have a film on the 1983 World Cup-winning team. That will be huge and I will watch it. As far as my biopic is concerned, we will wait and see.”

