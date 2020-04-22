Karan Johar is certainly one man who does not know or need to mince his words and so is choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. So when the duo got together it guaranteed a riot, and that is exactly what has caught our attention.

We stumbled upon an old interview that Karan Johar and Farah Khan gave together and we are left shell shocked by KJo’s confessions on Farah. While the duo has been friends for almost 25 years now, there was a time when Farah had more than friendly feelings for Karan had even contemplated getting married to the man! Mind you, were are not making this up!

In an interview a few years ago for Yaaron Ki Baraat, Karan revealed that though Farah is happily married to Shirish Kunder, there was a time when she was thoroughly smitten by KJo. The filmmaker said, “Though yeh shaadi-shuda hai aur main kehna nahi chahta, Farah ne bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (Though she is married now and I don’t want to say this, Farah pursued me a lot).” But what’s more is that Farah agreed to this confession!

Karan further went on to narrate an incident where he said that Farah Khan knocked on his bedroom door in the middle of the night! “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai… Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?”

But things got most hilarious when Farah said that Karan brutally turned her down when she proposed marriage to him. To this Karan said, “There was a technical problem,” he quipped, adding, “Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no).”

For those of you living under the rock, Farah Khan is happily married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder and is a mother of triplings, while Karan Johar is a happy single father to the adorable twins Yash and Roohi Johar via surrogacy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!