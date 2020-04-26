Karan Johar Apologizes For Sharing ‘Insensitive Posts’ After The “Thank You Celebrities” Video ‘Hits Him Hard’

Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar is doing more than his bit to keep entertaining fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown with his funny social media posts. The time he spends with his children Yash and Roohi are winning hearts on the internet. But it also sends out a message that when millions are suffering due to crisis, celebs like him are having a good time. Kjo acknowledged this fact when he was hit hard by a post on social media.

A viral video called ‘Thank You Celebrities’ calls out celebrities by sarcastically claiming that the real heroes are the celebrities. It shows Ellen DeGeneres and Amanda Byrnes treating the lockdown as a vacation. Writer Aniruddha Guha shared the video with the caption: “The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities.

#ThankYouCelebrities.”

The video features doctors, nurses, store workers and others talking about the problems they are facing during the coronavirus crisis, and how celeb’s video is helping them. In the video, a person brought up Ellen DeGeneres comparing quarantine to doing a job in prison, while another person, who had lost their job, said that watching a celebrity having a good time at their home was specifically what they wanted during this time.

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many…I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ….am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

Karan shared the video and captioned it as “This hit me hard and I have realized many of my posts may have been insensitive to many…I apologize profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ….am sorry!”.

However, his apology was lauded by the netizens and some of his fans have come forward to share that they love the videos he posts and there’s absolutely nothing wrong in it. Some even said that his videos spread joy during this state of crisis.

