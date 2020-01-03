Kapil Dev Gets A Tribute At The Tunbridge Wells Stadium During The Shoot Of Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama ’83 has been making a huge buzz for the longest time now. Director Kabir Khan who is more than happy for his directorial has now revealed how Kapil Dev, who happens to be the star of the story was paid tribute by the county at the famous Tunbridge Wells stadium during the shooting. Below are all the details regarding the same.

Kabir Khan has recreated Kapil Dev’s iconic knock that he played during the 1983 World Cup for the film and shot it on the same stadium that witnessed the moment for real. The famous innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe was recreated at the Tunbridge Wells stadium.

But there is more to it as Kabir reveals how the county was excited about getting to know that the moments being recreated and will also bring the real Kapil Dev back on the stadium after 36 long years. According to the director, Kapil Dev going back to the stadium was like ’return of the hero’ for the people there.

The county with the team decided to give the legend a tribute who was clueless about it until he saw it. Kapil Dev was present on the sets to supervise and help them in mastering the innings. The ground officials at the stadium arranged a plaque celebrating Kapil Dev as a tribute.

It was a pleasant surprise for the legend when he came to the field and saw the plaque which now is engraved in the stadium forever. A short clip of the event will be shared by the makers on January 6, 2020, which marks Kapil Dev’s birthday.

’83 is based on India’s iconic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup and stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as wife Romi Dev. The film will also mark Deepika and Ranveer’s first film together post marriage and is set to hit the big screen on April 10, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!