Kanika Kapoor Gets Lauded After Decision To Donate Plasma Post COVID-19 Recovery

Kanika Kapoor who was criticized a lot lately for hiding her travel history is now getting praised for her actions! After recovering from COVID-19 aka Coronavirus, Kanika has decided to donate her plasma for patients suffering from the virus. Doctors of King George Medical (KGMU), Lucknow, will test the singer’s blood to check if her plasma is suitable to donate.

A team of doctors will visit the singer’s house to collect a sample for testing. And if it gets cleared, the singer will be donating her plasma at the end of the month. Kanika was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on April 6. A lot of researches are claiming that plasma of coronavirus survivors contains antibodies. Apart from Kanika, actor Zoa Morani, along with her father and producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani will also be donating their plasma as they have survived the deadly disease too.

Kanika’s decision hopefully motivates other survivors to donate their plasmas for others who are fighting the disease. However, the process is not easy and the doctors will have to ensure if the plasma is suitable enough to donate.

Recently, Kanika took to Instagram and penned a note where she explained her visit to Lucknow and clarified why she was quiet all this time. The singer also expressed her gratitude to her supporters and doctors who saved her life.

Meanwhile, the singer has been charged by the police under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

