Bollywood’s showman Subhash Ghai who worked with Kartik Aaryan in his last film Kaanchi is going gaga over the young actor. The much-acclaimed veteran filmmaker who has directed biggies like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Karz, Saudagar and many more recently posted a throwback picture of Kartik with him, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Along with the post, he appreciated how Kartik has become a star now.

Subhash Ghai wrote, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan

Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦

@TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings”

On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan 😊 Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦@TheAaryanKartik⁩

he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BDamJL1GAx — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2020

Kartik also replied and said that he can’t thank him enough for putting him on the ladder to success. He wrote, “Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that!”

Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that! https://t.co/l6Onp7s4nL — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 27, 2020

Kartik has also been in the news lately for his YouTube show Koki Poochega in which he chats with Coronavirus survivors to spread awareness among people among the ongoing health crisis.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal which didn’t do well at the Box Office. He will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!