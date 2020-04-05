Kanika Kapoor FINALLY Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Still Under Observation At Hospital

After testing 5 times for the coronavirus and being declared positive every single time, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been declared negative for coronavirus in the fifth time. But despite this news bringing some spite of relief the Baby Doll singer will have to continue staying at the Lucknow hospital until further notice.

Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for the longest time now and while she has been trying to keep everyone updated on the situation, she has been slammed for the delay and meeting so many people post her return to India despite being aware of her Coronavirus positive status.

Her test for COVID 19 has finally come negative as confirmed by ANI. ANI tweeted, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative”.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BEJevytlOj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

The Baby Doll singer was severely slammed for attending as many as four parties, thus putting 400 lives at risk. The same was confirmed by her father, who, along with Kapoor’s whole family, is under isolation. Kanika had denied attending more than her family function but was spotted at two parties, including the family gathering and a high-profile party.

