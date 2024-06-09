A few days back, a shocking incident happened when Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The video of the incident spread on the internet like wildfire, and as expected, it received reactions from the film and the political fraternity. Even commoners shared their reactions on the internet. Now, amid this, Kangana’s old post related to Will Smith is going viral. Keep reading to know more!

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to the slapping incident

After Kangana was allegedly slapped by a lady constable, several netizens expressed their opinion about it on social media. While some condemned the act, others supported it by calling it a reaction to the actress’ alleged controversial statements about farmers present in the farmers’ protest.

In response to people supporting the slap by a constable, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down, you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal,” as per a post shared on X.

An old post of Kangana defending Will Smith goes viral

After the aforementioned statement on X, Kangana Ranaut is getting brutally trolled, as she herself once supported Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Many are calling her a hypocrite. For those who don’t know, Chris cracked a joke on Will’s estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the heat of the moment, Will walked the stage and slapped Chris in front of everyone.

This incident was criticized by a majority of people, but back then, Kangana Ranaut supported Will Smith’s act. In an Instagram story, she allegedly wrote, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did… bada*** move.”

As per Kangana Ranaut Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can’t hit her for calling her mother “100rs m baithne wali” & asking to behead her farmer father ?? Hypocrisy ki seema guyss https://t.co/YmvsKCATfS pic.twitter.com/HWrsGQqS0t — m 🕊🍉 (@luco_zain) June 8, 2024

This older post of Kangana Ranaut is now fetching reactions from all over. It’ll be interesting to see if the actress reacts to it.

